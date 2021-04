Two Chicago police officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:30 p.m., a white Jeep struck a CPD vehicle after the driver ignored a red light and attempted to make a turn in the 800 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officers were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Jeep left the scene on foot after the crash, police said.