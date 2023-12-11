$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Illinois

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Christmas came early for one lucky Illinois lottery player who just scored $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

The ticket, a $20, "Merry Multiplier" scratch-off Instant Ticket was sold at Happy's Super Service Convenient Store, located at 101 E. Dakota Avenue in Spring Valley, the Illinois Lottery said.

According to store owners Lisa and Fred West, the ticket was lucky winner was one of the store's regulars.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"A regular customer came in, bought a holiday ticket, and scratched it off right here in front of us," Lisa West said in a press release. "Next thing we know, the customer is jumping up and down and screaming, so we knew it had to be a big winning ticket -- it was a pretty exciting moment."

West added that the win was big news in the small community.

“There’s not a lot of action going on here, so someone winning a million bucks playing the Lottery is pretty big news around – and we’re so excited that it happened at our store,” exclaimed West.

According to the release, West's store is set to receive $10,000 -- one percent of the prize amount -- for selling the winning ticket.

"My husband and I have owned this store for over 16 years. You never think the big wins will happen to someone you know – and at such a joyful time of year," West said. "We can’t wait to celebrate!”

The win comes following the release of Illinois Lottery's newest scratch off-ticket, "$10 million," which promises better odds and bigger payouts.

“$50 scratch-offs have proven to be extremely popular across the country due to the bigger prizes they offer,” Director of the Illinois Lottery Harold Mays said in the release. “Our new ticket gives players a chance to win a top prize of $10 million, and we are excited to see how our players will respond.”

According to officials, the "$10 million" Instant Ticket costs $50.

Spring Valley, with 5,500 residents, is approximately 120 miles southwest of Chicago, and 65 miles north of Bloomington.