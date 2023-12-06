Illinois Lottery

Suburban Chicago store sells $2 million-winning Lottery scratch-off ticket

Foto del logo de la loteria.

An Illinois resident is seeing some additional zeroes in their bank account after they scored the top prize in one of the Illinois Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to a press release, a Tinley Park store recently told a $2 million-winning ticket in the Lottery’s “$64,000,000 Cash Blast” game.

The store, 1st Stop Tobacco in the 8000 block of West 183rd Street, will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to Lottery officials.

According to Illinois Lottery, more than $1.3 billion in prizes have been awarded in scratch-off games so far this year.

The Lottery just released a new game, simply called “$10 million,” which represents the top prize in the game. The price of the ticket is a cool $50, according to officials, giving the best odds of winning $500 prizes of any Illinois Lottery game.

