Suburban Chicago store sells $2 million-winning Lottery scratch-off ticket

An Illinois resident is seeing some additional zeroes in their bank account after they scored the top prize in one of the Illinois Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to a press release, a Tinley Park store recently told a $2 million-winning ticket in the Lottery’s “$64,000,000 Cash Blast” game.

The store, 1st Stop Tobacco in the 8000 block of West 183rd Street, will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to Lottery officials.

According to Illinois Lottery, more than $1.3 billion in prizes have been awarded in scratch-off games so far this year.

The Lottery just released a new game, simply called “$10 million,” which represents the top prize in the game. The price of the ticket is a cool $50, according to officials, giving the best odds of winning $500 prizes of any Illinois Lottery game.