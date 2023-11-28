$1M scratch-off lottery ticket sold at suburban Chicago gas station

Purchased a scratch-off lotto ticket in Illinois recently? If so, you might be the recipient of a $1 million jackpot.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million instant ticket was recently purchased at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville.

The ticket -- a $1,000,000 Cash Celebration Instant Ticket -- was sold at Thorntons, located at 400 North Independence Blvd.

"This just blows my mind,” Thorntons manager Deborah Sparkiewicz in Romeoville said in the release. “We haven’t heard from any customers that they’ve won and our regulars usually come back to share the exciting news of their wins with us, so this has everyone scratching their heads over who the winner could be.”

Sparkiewicz said the winner could a worker at a nearby oil refinery, which employees workers across the country for months at a time.

"These workers stop into our store often, picking up essentials," Sparkiewicz continued. "They just completed the work and went back to their home states – and I’m wondering if one of them took this big winning ticket home?”

According to the release, Sparkiewicz's store is entitled to 1 percent of the winning ticket -- $10,000, in this case -- as a bonus for the sale.

"It would be so nice if we can use the bonus on updates to the store, like upgrading some of the equipment we use regularly," Sparkiewicz said in the release.

The $1 million win comes following several other recent Illinois Lottery scratch-off jackpot wins, including a $1 million scratch-off ticket recently sold at a liquor store in Harwood Heights, and a $2 million scratch-off ticket sold a a Bucktown gas station.