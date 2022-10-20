1980s McDonald's Halloween Buckets Are Here — But They Won't Be For Long

The countdown to Halloween is on -- and there's only so much time left to get your "Boo Bucket."

The iconic McDonald's Halloween pails were first introduced in 1986. And while they may have "vanished for awhile," the fast food chain says, they returned to restaurants and drive-thru windows on Oct. 18.

But they won't be back for long.

The pails, known to many as "Boo Buckets," come in green, orange and white and are only available through Oct. 31, while supplies last. However, that's not the only McDonald's deadline coming up.

One day before that, Oct. 30, is the final day McDonald's new, limited edition Adult Happy meals are available for purchase. While those don't come with a Halloween bucket, they are accompanied by other treats, as well as a $12.29 price tag -- although some are listed on eBay for as much as $300,000.

How to Get a McDonald's Halloween Pail

If you're looking to get one - whether for yourself, children or grandchildren - it's pretty easy.

All you'll have to do is purchase a Happy Meal and choose from either a hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken nuggets. Your meal will be delivered in the pail, which you'll get instead of a typical Happy Meal toy.

Even after Halloween comes and goes, your pail can still serve a purpose.

McDonald's shared a photo showing some of the creative ways you can put your pail to good use and "keep their spooky spirit alive" long past October.

Suggestions include creating planters, turning the pails into drums and even using them as home décor.