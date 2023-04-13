18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at Evanston Beach ID'd by Medical Examiner

The Cook County Medical Examiner has released the identification of the victim in a fatal shooting Wednesday night at an Evanston Beach that prompted an hour-long shelter-in-place at nearby Northwestern University.

According to the Medical Examiner, the man killed has been identified as Jacquis Irby, 18, of 8500 block of Niles Center Rd. in Skokie.

At least two others were wounded in the shooting, according to officials. A second victim, 15, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A third victim, also 15, suffered a minor gunshot wound, police say.

Officials have not released the names of those injured.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In an update Wednesday night, Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said officers around 8:30 p.m. responded a call of shots fired at Clark Street Beach, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Drive just south of Northwestern University’s campus.

"Upon arrival, we discovered what appeared to be three gunshot victims," Glew said.

According to Glew, an initial investigation suggests that shortly after the shooting, two suspects fled on foot and then into a car.

Just before 9 p.m., Northwestern University officials issued a shelter-in-place order, as the suspects were last seen driving north on Sheridan Road, towards the campus.

EMERGENCY: Continue to shelter in place on Evanston campus. Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. at Clark St. Beach, just south of campus. The suspects were last seen heading north on Sheridan Road in a sedan. We will continue to update. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) April 13, 2023

Approximately an hour later, the emergency order had been lifted.

The emergency near the Evanston Campus has been lifted and is all clear. There is no danger to life safety at this time and no longer a need to shelter in place. Police are confident the suspects are no longer in the area. We thank you again for your cooperation. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) April 13, 2023

"The area has been secured," Glew said Wednesday night. "And the initial investigation reveals or indicates it's not a random act. So although we always advise caution, and report anything suspicious, we don't have any information right now that leads us to believe that there still continues to be imminent danger in the community that there are perpetrators."

'I Thought It Was Fireworks"

Witnesses on the beach at the time of the shooting say the events took them by surprise, adding that a casual Wednesday evening quickly turned chaotic.

"We were we were just chilling on the beach," one witness said. "And we just heard gunshots go off. And screaming went down. And then we just ran to the other side. We heard a little noise there and then just screaming all over. It just became chaos."

"I thought it was fireworks," the witness continued. "It didn't sound like gunshots until people started running, screaming and then I was like, okay, yeah, it's gunshots. But yeah, we didn't really know what happened. We just chilled with a lot of students there."

Evanston Police Wednesday evening said the incident "does not appear to be a random act," and that the victims the are not affiliated with Northwestern University.

Overnight and early Thursday morning, police and investigators remained on the scene and were still working to collect evidence and shell casings. According to officials, Sheridan Road remains open but "portions of the park and path around Clark Street Beach remained closed to the public."

Officials have not released descriptions of the suspects or the vehicles. No one was in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.