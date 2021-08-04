16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Chicago's Northwest Side, Police Say

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 11:35 p.m., a tan minivan was driving east on Armitage Avenue, when the driver rear-ended a white Dodge Charger in the 4500 block of West Armitage Avenue, police said. The force of the crash caused the Charger to strike the rear of a parked semi-truck.

A 16-year-old girl, who was a rear passenger of the Charger was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Charger, a 44-year-old man, and the front passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment, police said. They both suffered minor injuries.

A man inside the parked semi-truck was not injured, police said. The driver of the minivan did not stop, and the occupants have not yet been located.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit and Area Five detectives are investigating the crash.