16-Year-Old Boy Killed in Shootout, Man Fatally Shot in Crossfire at South Shore Food Mart

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shootout and a 49-year-old man was fatally shot in the crossfire at a food mart in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.

Chicago police said the shooting took place at around 8:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Street.

The 16-year-old boy was shooting into a food mart at two unknown males, who returned fire, striking the teen and another 49-year-old man inside the store at the time, officials said.

The teen was shot in the neck and abdomen, while the man was shot in the neck and head, according to police, who said both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatalities and further information, including their identities, was not available.

Police said the shooters fled the scene on foot and no other injuries were reported. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting as police continue to investigate.