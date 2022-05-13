15-Year-Old Among 2 Arrested For Break-In, Robbery in Oak Lawn

A 15-year-old and a man from Chicago were arrested and charged with breaking into and stealing from a home in suburban Oak Lawn in March, police announced Friday.

The Oak Lawn Police Department arrested two out of the four people wanted for a home invasion on March 22 at approximately 6 p.m. in the 105th block of South Kenton Avenue.

The two have been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, burglary and aggravated battery, according to officials.

Oak Lawn police used resources like finger-print technology to find the two, a release noted. Police also worked with Evergreen Park and Midlothian Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police’s Crime Lab and the Chicago Police Department’s CPIC Fusion Center to continue the investigation.

“Violent crime has become a regional problem and we need to work together with our neighboring communities if we are going to be successful,” said Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer, who also worked for the OLPD for over 30 years. “This is an ongoing investigation and our police will continue to work until all of the offenders are criminally charged."

Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call OLPD's detective division at 708-907-

4051 or text information to 708-613-8477.