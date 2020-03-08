Chicago Police

15 People Suffer Minor Injuries in CTA Bus Crash

Police say the bus had to avoid a car that moved into oncoming traffic

A CTA bus crash Sunday injured fifteen people in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 11:20 a.m. the bus was traveling north on Cottage Grove Avenue, when it was struck in West 6900 block as the driver tried to avoid a car traveling south that had veer into its lane, Chicago police said.

Fourteen people from the bus were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, St. Bernard Hospital and South Shore Hospital for observation, police said. They are in good condition.

The driver of the car was found to be at fault and cited for minor traffic offenses, police said. They were also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

