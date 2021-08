A 14-year-old was shot and wounded during an altercation Friday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Just after 7 p.m., the girl was walking in the 3000 block of South State Street when she got in an argument with someone who then fired shots, striking her in the shoulder and wrist, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.