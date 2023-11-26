14 armed robberies reported in 3-hour span on Sunday morning: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating a slate of robberies in which more than a dozen people were held at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A total of 14 robberies were reported between 5:06 and 7:53 a.m. across the city, including on the Northwest, Southwest and West sides. Police said in each robbery, the offenders exited a Black Audi, pointed guns against the victims' heads and demanded personal property.

In four of the robberies, the victims were beaten by the suspects, according to Chicago police. A victim was shot in one of the incidents.

The robberies were reported at the following dates and times:

1900 block of West 21st Street - 5:06 a.m.

2300 block of West Cermak Road - 5:13 a.m.

4700 block of South Talman Avenue - 5:29 a.m.

3100 block of West 44th Street - 5:30 a.m.

4700 block of Hoyne Avenue - 5:35 a.m.

4700 block of Oakley Avenue - 5:45 a.m.

3800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard - 5:50 a.m.

5600 block of South Maplewood Avenue - 6 a.m.

2900 block of West 53rd Street - 6:01 a.m.

1600 block of West 38th Street - 6:30 a.m.

1900 block of North Harding Avenue - 7 a.m.

1900 block of North Keystone Avenue - 7:01 a.m.

3700 block of West Lyndale Street - 7:20 a.m.

100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard - 7:53 a.m.



The suspects were driving a Black Audi G5 with Illinois license plate BW72037 at the time of the robberies.

The latest string of robberies follows two separate crime sprees in recent days. A total of 10 robberies occurred Friday between 4 and 10:30 p.m. on the city's West and Northwest sides. Chicago police are also searching for the robbery suspects who targeted 12 victims in one hour on Thanksgiving morning.