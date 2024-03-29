13 hurt, 3 seriously, in CTA bus crash on Chicago's South Side

Thirteen people were hurt, three of them seriously, when a Chicago Transit Authority bus was struck by a van on the city's South Side Friday morning.

According to the CTA, a bus on the No. 79 route was traveling southbound through an intersection at Cottage Grove and 79th Street when it was hit by a van traveling westbound.

Chicago fire officials said multiple injuries were reported and 13 people were taken to area hospitals. Of those, three were in serious condition, seven in fair and three in good condition.

Some delays were reported as buses were temporarily rerouted.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 79 79th buses temp. rerouted EB: 79th, King Drive, 83rd, Cottage Grove & 79th; WB 79th, Cottage Grove, 76th, King Drive & 79th, due to street blockage. — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) March 29, 2024

Check back for more on this developing story.