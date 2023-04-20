13 Freight Train Cars Derail in Blue Island; No Injuries Reported

Emergency crews remain on the scene Thursday morning after a more than a dozen cars on a freight train derailed in suburban Blue Island Wednesday night, officials said.

At approximately 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, a CSX train derailed 13 cars in Blue Island at the Thornton Road and 136th Street crossing, officials with CSX said in a statement.

According to CSX, there were no hazardous materials involved, and no injuries were reported.

"There were no injuries as a result of the incident and no leaks or spills," the statement read.

Photos and video from the scene show several large train cars overturned on the tracks, with emergency and construction crews surrounding the cars overnight and into Thursday morning.

The Chicago-Sun Times reports that CSX says the cause was under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be on the scene this morning.