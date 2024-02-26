11-year-old riding electric scooter seriously hurt after being hit by CTA bus: Chicago police

An 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being struck by a CTA bus while riding an electric scooter in South Chicago, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at around 4:41 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue. Chicago police said an 11-year-old girl was operating an electric scooter, traveling southeast, when she was involved in a crash with a CTA bus.

The bus was heading southbound on Commercial at the time. The girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and listed in serious condition, police said.

Additional information hadn't been released as of Monday evening.