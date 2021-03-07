11-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chicago's West Pullman Neighborhood

An 11-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound Sunday evening while riding in a vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

At approximately 6:25 p.m. in the 400 block of West 119th Street, the boy was inside a vehicle when a white Honda pulled up alongside it and someone inside fired shots toward the victim's vehicile.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

No one was in custody late Sunday. The incident remained under investigation by detectives.