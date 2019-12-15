lawndale

1 Seriously Hurt, 9 Displaced in Lawndale Fire

Five children were among those displaced in the fire

A fire in Lawndale on Sunday left one woman with serious injuries and nine people without access to their West Side home.

The blaze was reported about 10:30 a.m. at a building in the 4200 block of West 21st Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. Additionally, nine people were displaced from their home as a result of the fire, including five children.

The fire was struck out about half an hour later, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

