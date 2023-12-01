Just one month after selling a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $300,000, a gas station in Oswego has struck gold once again, selling a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

The winning scratch-off was a Diamond Crossword 10X game, netting the BP located at 2791 U.S. Route 34 a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The BP previously sold the jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in mid-October, with the winner splitting the $600,000 jackpot with another winner who purchased their ticket at a 7-Eleven in Aurora.

Those who come up with a win in an Illinois Lottery game have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

More information on games can be found on the lottery's website.