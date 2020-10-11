Navy Pier

Woman Shot in Vehicle Outside Navy Pier

One person was injured during a shooting outside of Navy Pier Sunday afternoon, according to police and photos posted to social media.

The incident took place at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, the address of Chicago's Navy Pier, the Chicago Police Department said.

Officials said an individual fired shots into a vehicle striking a woman. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police said partial traffic on Lake Shore Drive is being temporarily diverted to Columbus while the incident is being investigated.

A person of interest has been detained, according to police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

