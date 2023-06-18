1 dead, at least 3 injured after fight in Austin garage ends in gunfire

Chicago police say one person is dead and at least three others were hurt after a fight in a garage ended in gunfire early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 5400 block of West Crystal just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a fight began among a group of men in the garage around that time, and one of the men opened fire, striking at least four other individuals.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was shot multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Another man was hit in the ankle, and a fourth was shot in the left leg and arm. Both were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and an investigation remains underway.