1 Dead, at Least 11 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

A 22-year-old man is dead and at least 11 other people have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago in a violent start to the weekend.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East 69th Street, a 22-year-old man was crossing the street when two or three men got out of a silver Audi and fired multiple shots, striking him several times.

The man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and the men who fired the fatal shots fled the scene in the vehicle and have not been apprehended.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Just before 3:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Carpenter, two 16-year-old boys were standing in an alley when a man exited a light-colored vehicle and opened fire. Both teens were shot in the back, and both are in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical center, police said.

A 19-year-old man was standing in the 4800 block of North Drake at approximately 8:40 p.m. when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots, striking the man in the hand. He was taken to Swedish Covenant in good condition, police said.

In the 1400 block of North Monticello at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking when he was shot in the chest, police said. The teen would not cooperate with officers and did not provide any further details on the shooting. He is in fair condition at Stroger.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Springfield, a 17-year-old boy was found by police with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The boy had apparently fled a shooting in the 3900 block of West Thomas, police said, and he was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

Saturday –