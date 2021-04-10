Mokena

1 Arrested After Security Guard Struck at Mokena Indoor Trampoline Park

No shots were fired during the incident, authorities said.

Provided

One person was arrested Saturday following a disturbance at a south suburban indoor trampoline park that resulted in a security guard being struck, police said.

The incident was reported before 5 p.m. at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 19800 S. LaGrange Rd. According Mokena police, a number of people were being loud and disturbing, and they became upset when asked to calm down.

Police said a security guard "might have pulled out their weapon" during the altercation, but it remained unclear in the hours immediately following the incident.

No shots were fired, authorities said.

One adult was arrested and charged with assault, however police didn't say if that person is the individual who is believed to have hit the officer.

NBC 5 reached out to trampoline park management for comment, but hadn't heard back as of Saturday evening.

