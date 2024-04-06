NHL News

Here are the best moments from NBC Sports Chicago's animated Blackhawks broadcast

From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated characters, the animated broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago was a success

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks hosted the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast for their contest against the Stars on Saturday.

There were a lot of fun moments from the telecast, which aired on the NBC Sports Chicago PLUS channel. From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated hosting, it was a fun, family-friendly broadcast.

Here are the best moments from the telecast. First, here's Vosters explaining how the technology works behind converting a live, traditional broadcast into an animated one.

It wouldn't be a Blackhawks game without Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem. Here's the animated version of the anthem.

Now, the goals. The Blackhawks scored three goals against the Stars. Bedard scored the first one on Saturday; here's cartoon Bedsy lighting the lamp and getting a popcorn celebration, along with the rest of the goals.

