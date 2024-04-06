Here are the best moments from NBC Sports Chicago's animated Blackhawks broadcast

NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks hosted the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast for their contest against the Stars on Saturday.

There were a lot of fun moments from the telecast, which aired on the NBC Sports Chicago PLUS channel. From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated hosting, it was a fun, family-friendly broadcast.

Here are the best moments from the telecast. First, here's Vosters explaining how the technology works behind converting a live, traditional broadcast into an animated one.

Tracking technology embedded in the players' sweaters and in the puck will bring today's game to life in an animated format! 🤯



Tune in NOW on NBC Sports Chicago PLUS! pic.twitter.com/tTwxFPHGD7 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 6, 2024

It wouldn't be a Blackhawks game without Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem. Here's the animated version of the anthem.

Cartoon anthem goes crazy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3XFJIEMiA3 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 6, 2024

Now, the goals. The Blackhawks scored three goals against the Stars. Bedard scored the first one on Saturday; here's cartoon Bedsy lighting the lamp and getting a popcorn celebration, along with the rest of the goals.

Watch Connor Bedard's 22nd goal of the season in animated form

Watch Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou's first goal of the season in animated form

Watch Blackhawks' Seth Jones score his 8th goal of the season in animated form

