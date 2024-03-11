Suburban non-profits team up to end ‘sneaker bullying'

It's known as “sneaker bullying" -- when someone gets called out for the footwear they have on.

“Basically it’s teasing. Kids get made fun out because they have worn out sneakers and typically come from families that can't afford to buy their kids new shoes,” said Derrick Robinson, the founder of “Hearts With Soles.”

It’s something Robinson experienced himself growing up.

“I would be bullied, by one guy in particular. He would kind of bully me about my sneakers,” Robinson said.

That’s why Robinson founded, “Hearts With Soles” and is collecting new or gently used sneakers for children in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody and foster care, as well as those experiencing homelessness.

He said he is hoping to, “alleviate some anxiety and depression that kids usually experience.”

One collection site is at the LeaderShop, a non-profit in La Grange where the goal is to promote community service and leadership qualities in middle and high school age kids.

“They're the ones in the schools who see these instances of bullying happen and potentially, if we raise awareness amongst our community, they can bring it back to their schools and be a positive force for inclusivity,” said Paul Kerchberger, program director for The LeaderShop.

Each pair of donated sneakers can help build confidence and prevent some of the negative outcomes for kids being bullied.

“They can either self-isolate and become distanced from school and not want to be making those social connections and not want to be involved in the classroom, or they can turn to the other side, which is aggression or lashing out,” Kerchberger said.

Another collection site is at the First Baptist Church of La Grange, where Robinson’s relatives are pastors.

“I didn't know about the struggles that he had as a young child. But then when I saw that he had the compassion in his heart to go back and help someone else, I was just overjoyed,” said Pastor Shawana McGee.

“The ones that he wanted to help were the less fortunate children. And we can only imagine if they enter until DCFS how traumatic that is already,” said Pastor Maurice McGee.

The donation drive will go on until Aug. 1. Any size children’s shoe is welcome to be dropped off at these two locations in La Grange: