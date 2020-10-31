Halloween Forecast: Mild, Windy Conditions on Tap for Trick-or-Treating

Saturday will serve as proof of the difference a year can make, as Halloween in the Chicago area will be much sunnier and warmer than it was in 2019.

The day will start out under clear skies, and things will stay partly-to-mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will steadily rise from around the freezing mark to a balmy high in the mid-to-upper 50s in most locations, a pleasant departure from several days of below average temps.

Winds will also increase as the day goes on, according to current forecast models.

Contrast that to last Halloween, when the Chicago area saw several inches of snow and cold temperatures as kids heading out for trick-or-treating.

Unfortunately the warm weather won’t last, as things are expected to cool off rather dramatically heading into Sunday. Temperatures may not crack 40 degrees as a cold front pushes through, and the gusty winds will likely stick around throughout the day as well, making things feel even chillier.

After several days of cool temperatures, things will warm back up again during the new work week, with temperatures expected to climb into the 60s by Tuesday.