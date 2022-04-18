Exclusive: Victim in Near North Hit-and-Run Wants Suspect to Face Additional Charges in Case

The suspect in a Near North hit-and-run is facing a felony charge for striking a Chicago police officer during the incident, but one of the driver’s other alleged victims is asking why he has yet to be charged with hitting her and her young daughter in the same crash.

Glendia Porter and her daughter, who were visiting Chicago from Muskegon, Michigan, were in a crosswalk near the intersection of Grand Avenue and State Street at approximately 8:07 p.m. on April 9 when they were struck by a vehicle that was fleeing a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver of a red Honda was asked to exit his vehicle by police, and when he refused, he struck a police sergeant and then swerved into a crowd of people in a nearby crosswalk.

“We were skipping down a sidewalk and reminiscing on the good day we had, and it was ruined,” Porter told NBC 5. “As soon as I got right there and was about to hit the sidewalk, all I heard was a screech and I turned and I saw his lights and it was too late.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Porter says that her front teeth and her big toes on both feet were fractured in the crash, and her daughter also suffered injuries. The Chicago police sergeant was also hospitalized due to leg injuries.

“This is only week one and I’m still in pain,” she said. “I’m sad. I think about it constantly.”

On Thursday, Chicago police arrested Juno Miles in connection with the crash. Currently, the 24-year-old is facing one felony charge of aggravated battery to a police officer, and Porter wants to know why he hasn’t also been charged with hitting her and her daughter.

“I was very surprised. I was very annoyed and irritated,” she said.

In a statement, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says that it has approved charges in the case, but that their investigation remains ongoing.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges for aggravated battery of a police officer,” a spokesperson said. “Appropriate charges relating to the other victims in this incident are being determined, and will be added after our internal review of the case is complete.”

Video of the incident was captured by CWBChicago, and while more charges could still be filed in the case, Porter says that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that the person who struck her and her daughter will face justice, including driving to Chicago to lobby the SA’s office for that result.

“You blatantly went through and hit us with no regard (for our safety),” she said. “What he did changed me and my daughter forever.”