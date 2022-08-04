Williamson County

Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant

Keyboard Generic Computer Hands
NBC10

A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents.

Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about a story that was posted to a website called KVTA4.

That story, which was widely shared, spun the story of a woman who used body parts from deceased men to help her win a spaghetti-cooking competition, according to authorities.

Deputies say that the story was “fake news,” and that the website identifies itself as a service that readers “can count on to let you down.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Snopes, a website dedicated to debunking urban legends and false stories, also weighed in on the story, reminding readers that the story was “labeled satire.”

The website currently isn’t showing up on web browsers, but it is unclear whether that is because of traffic issues or other problems.

Local

Mall of America 1 hour ago

Shots Fired During ‘Isolated Incident' at Mall of America; Shopping Center on Lockdown

Morris Police 1 hour ago

DEVELOPING: Morris Residents Asked to Remain Indoors After Reported Shooting

Williamson County deputies provided a list of tips for residents to help determine whether a news site is legitimate, including:

-Check sourcing through the contact page

-Take a look at the website URL

-Are other news sites reporting on the story?

-Be wary of sloppy writing

According to Snopes, the KVTA website bills itself as a “fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website.”

Even still, it was cited by a handful of radio shows and publications, with thousands purportedly reading the story.

This article tagged under:

Williamson County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us