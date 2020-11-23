Virus Updates: Calif. Governor in Quarantine; Hundreds of Bodies Still in NYC Mobile Morgues

Over the weekend, the United States topped 12 million cases of COVID-19, according to a tally by NBC News, as the third wave's uncontrolled spread led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to renew calls for Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

More than 40 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam, are experiencing a percentage increase in cases from over the past 14 days. Of those, a dozen states are seeing a spike in new cases.

In a bit of promising news, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, told CNN that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine could be approved and ready for immunizations as soon as Dec. 12.

Thus far, the U.S. has recorded more than 257,000 COVID-related deaths, according to NBC News.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Family in Isolation After Exposure to Officer Who Tested Positive

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are in isolation after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol Officer who tested positive for COVID-19, Newsom said in a tweet late Sunday night.

Newsom said that his entire family tested negative, but will adhere to local guidance by quarantining for 14 days, NBC Bay Area reports.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom tweeted.

Hundreds of Bodies Remain in Brooklyn Disaster Morgue

Hundreds of bodies are still stored in freezer trucks at a disaster morgue set up during New York City’s coronavirus surge in the spring, according to the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Many of the 650 bodies at the disaster morgue on the Brooklyn waterfront are of people whose families can’t be located or can’t afford a proper burial, officials said. The unit tasked with identifying bodies is set up to handle about 20 deaths a day, but during the peak of the pandemic it received as many as 200 a day, Aden Naka, deputy director of forensic investigations, tells the Wall Street Journal.

Normally, the deceased would have been buried within a few weeks in a gravesite for the indigent on Hart Island in the Long Island Sound. But as COVID-19 deaths surged in New York in April, with as many as 800 deaths in one day, Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged that mass burials in temporary graves wouldn’t take place, NBC New York reports.

The medical examiner’s office is having trouble finding relatives of about 230 deceased people, officials said. When next of kin have been contacted, many bodies haven’t been collected because families haven’t arranged burial for financial reasons, nor have they requested free burial on Hart Island.