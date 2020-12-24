Virus Updates: Calif. Is First State to Top 2M Cases

As the United States continues its vaccination campaign, the Trump administration announced Wednesday a deal with Pfizer for another 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. So far, more than 1 million people have received the first of two doses, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has not yet signed off on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Congress approved and sent to him late Monday night. The president wants the bill to include a $2,000 direct stimulus payment to Americans. The current bill only provides a $600 payment.

The U.S. has recorded more than 18 million coronavirus cases and over 326,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

California Becomes First State to Surpass 2 Million COVID-19 Cases

California surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally, becoming the first state to reach the milestone since the beginning of the pandemic.

As the state with the fastest growing case rate in the country, California has averaged more than 43,000 cases a day in the past week.

As of Thursday morning, California has recorded 2,015,968 cases and 23,653 deaths.