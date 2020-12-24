Chicago Radio Stations Play ‘Silent Night' at Same Time Christmas Eve to Remember 2020

Three Chicago radio stations will play "Silent Night" on Christmas Eve, as a church calls on people to take a moment of solemnity to remember the difficult year.

At 9:09 p.m., the Christmas song "Silent Night" will be able to be heard from radios across the city, as people are asked to pause and remember the hardships of 2020.

"This Christmas Eve it’s time to shine the light of hope. For a brief moment, let’s come together as Chicagoans, shine a light and break through the darkness," the website reads.

Silent Night Chicago, the movement calling on residents Thursday night, asked that people go outside with a light to play and sing the song in unison with neighbors.

"Can you imagine what it would be like for tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people to sing 'Silent Night,' shining a light all throughout Chicago," Rev. Philip Miller, creator of the movement and pastor at The Moody Church, said.

Larry from Silent Night Chicago said the silent moment Christmas Eve is meant to remind people that "we are together."

"More importantly, it reinforces the real meaning of Christmas and Christmas is about hope," Larry said.

According to the website, here's how Chicagoans can participate: