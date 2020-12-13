Indiana Reports 6,025 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 37 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 6,025 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide number of cases during the pandemic to 425,434.

The 37 additional deaths Sunday bring the state’s total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 6,495, with another 310 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, Indiana officials have reported 48,165 new tests for 18,263 individuals, bringing the state closer to the five million tests conducted mark. Over the last seven days, 12.8% of all tests performed in Indiana have come back positive, and 25% of the residents who have been tested have been diagnosed with the illness.

After a brief drop in late November, the state’s positivity rate had climbed back upward at the beginning of December, but Sunday marked yet another drop in the metric, according to ISDH data, with the moving average confirmed at 12.8% as of Dec. 6.

Hospitalizations continued to decline on Sunday, with 3,108 residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. That is down from the 3,460 that were reported hospitalized on Nov. 30, the high watermark during the pandemic.

ICU bed availability increased slightly on Sunday, with 22% of the state’s ICU bed available in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases. A total of 40.8% of ICU beds are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, with 13.8% of the state’s ventilators in use by COVID patients, according to ISDH data.

Several counties in the northwest suburbs are still seeing increases in cases, with Lake County reporting 677 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the last week. In nearby Newton County, 514 new cases per 100,000 residents are being reported, and the region has seen a 19.24% positivity rate over the last seven days.

Numbers are even higher in Jasper County, with 864 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 19.67% positivity rate.