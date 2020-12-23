Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 4,731 New Coronavirus Cases, 62 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 4,731 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 62 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 476,538 since the pandemic began.

The 62 additional deaths reported Wednesday bring the state's death toll to 7,306 fatalities since the pandemic began, with another 339 deaths being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 46,249 total tests were performed on 11,875 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests dropped slightly to 12.1%, with the positivity rate on unique individuals falling slightly again to 24%.

Hospitalizations in Indiana rose again on Wednesday, with 3,123 COVID patients currently in hospitals, though that figure is still below the high water mark of 3,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 30.

According to the latest data, 21% of ICU beds and 70.4% of ventilators are available statewide.

