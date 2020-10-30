Indiana Reports 3,205 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed 3,205 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 26 additional deaths related to the virus - and though the state saw a testing record, the positivity rate continues to climb.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Friday's new cases bring the statewide total to 175,893 during the pandemic, with 4,050 deaths attributed to the virus.

A record 41,181 new tests, the state's highest so far during the pandemic, were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 14,157 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 7.6% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 14.6% - a jump from the 14% reported one day earlier.

Hospitalization rates dropped slightly on Friday to 1,662, a dip from 1,733 reported Thursday, which marked a six month high. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.