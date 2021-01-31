Indiana Reports 1,750 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Additional Deaths

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 1,750 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with five additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 626,682 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 9,598 have died, with 376 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 38,155 tests have been administered to 8,703 individuals, bringing the state to more than 7 million tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 8.5% on Sunday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 17%, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus have continued to drop in the state, with 1,584 patients currently hospitalized statewide. That is the lowest number reported by officials since late October.

Most Indiana counties are classified in the “orange” category of COVID spread, meaning that positivity rates or weekly case numbers are elevated at this time. In Lake County, 246 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last week, with a seven-day positivity rate of 11.12%. Those numbers represent continued drops in recent days.

Positivity rates are also dropping in Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the latest data provided by ISDH.

Only five counties statewide are classified in the “red” category, including Whitley County, located in the northeastern portion of the state. There, positivity rates are dropping, but remain above 15% as of Sunday. Officials are reporting 453 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents in the last week.