Indiana COVID Death Toll Crosses 6K as State Reports 124 Fatalities in 24 Hours

Health officials in Indiana reported 5,457 new cases of coronavirus, along with 124 additional deaths attributed to the virus as the state's death toll reached a grim milestone Tuesday.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 392,663 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,109 residents have passed away after contracting the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 14,728 new individuals have been tested for the virus, with 42,618 total tests administered.

According to the ISDH, the positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days rose to 14%, up from 13.8% a day earlier, while the positivity rate among unique individuals climbed to 27.6%, up from 27.2% in that same span.

Amid the rise in positivity rates, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Indiana increased slightly for the second straight day after declining in recent days, with 3,250 patients as of midnight.