Illinois Sets New Single-Day Testing Record, But Reports 87 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois have reported 546 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, along with 87 additional deaths.

The 87 additional deaths marks the second day in a row of elevated numbers of fatalities, as 72 deaths were confirmed on Tuesday. The single-day increase was the highest since Thursday, with 6,485 deaths now confirmed statewide.

With Wednesday’s new cases of coronavirus, 134,185 total cases of the virus have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began. All but one county in Illinois has confirmed at least one case of coronavirus.

Illinois did set a new record on Wednesday, with 29,987 total test specimens returned to state labs. That is the highest single-day testing total since the pandemic began, bringing the state to 1,258,328 tests conducted.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is still dropping, standing at three percent according to new figures from the department of public health.