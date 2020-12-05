Illinois Reports 9,887 New Coronavirus Cases, 208 Additional Deaths Saturday

Nearly 10,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus were reported by Illinois health officials on Saturday, with 208 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 9,887 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 779,975, according to IDPH data.

Saturday’s additional deaths bring the statewide number of fatalities to 13,179 since the pandemic began, along with 838 deaths that are currently listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The state crossed another testing milestone on Saturday, with more than 11 million coronavirus tests performed amid the pandemic. A total of 102,678 have been conducted in the last seven days, pushing the state to 11,021,676 tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continued their slow decline on Saturday, with 5,331 patients currently hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 1,134 are currently in intensive care units, while 694 are on ventilators.