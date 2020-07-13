Illinois Reports 883 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Monday

The state of Illinois reported 883 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with six additional deaths, and reached a significant milestone, as health officials say the state has now conducted more than two million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, state labs have taken in 30,012 specimens, putting the state’s total number of tests at 2,012,994 during the four months data has been available.

Monday’s new cases bring the state to 154,799 total confirmed cases during the pandemic, with 7,193 fatalities associated with the virus.

The new numbers published Monday leave the state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate unchanged at just over three percent.

According to health officials, 1,362 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois due to coronavirus, with 334 patients in intensive care units and 136 patients on ventilators.