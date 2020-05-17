coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 1,734 Additional Coronavirus Cases, 51 Deaths Related to Virus

The state also reported conducting more than 20,000 tests over the last 24 hours

Blood samples to test for COVID-19 antibodies sit on a table at a clinic

Illinois health officials are reporting 1,734 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, with 51 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to officials, 94,191 cases of the virus have been confirmed via laboratory testing since the pandemic began. The state's death toll is now at 4,177, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over the last 24 hours, 20,295 test results have been returned, with 8.5 percent of tests coming back positive.

Hospitalization numbers have remained largely constant in the state, with 1,144 COVID-19 patients using ICU beds as of Sunday. Of the state's 5,469 staffed ventilators, 735 are currently being used by coronavirus patients.

All four state healthcare regions remain within the limits prescribed by the governor's phased reopening plan, meaning that they will be eligible to move to Phase Three of the plan by month's end.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisJB Pritzker
