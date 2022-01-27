Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Stealth Omicron, Testing Companies Under Investigation

A number of Illinois-based COVID testing companies are now under investigation by state authorities.

Meanwhile, public health experts are monitoring a new subvariant of omicron, but how worried should you be?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android to get the latest on the bitter cold— and choose the alerts you want.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

2 More COVID Testing Companies Under Investigation in Illinois

Two Chicago-based COVID-19 testing companies are now under investigation by Illinois' health department and the Illinois Attorney General's office.

O'Hare Clinical Lab, which has more than 100 testing centers nationwide, is among those under investigation by state agencies after complaints alleged people received incorrect or delayed test results.

The Illinois Attorney General's office confirmed it has received "more than 30 complaints regarding O’Hare Clinical Lab and are in contact with those consumers to get more information."

In addition, Northshore Clinical Laboratories is also under investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In a message on its website, Northshore Clinical Labs said it has "terminated all third-party operation of COVID-19 testing pop-up sites, while we focus on improving processing and PCR result times during this period of extraordinarily high demand."

Read more here.

Some Sites Managed by Controversial COVID Testing Company Could Reopen

After weeks of revelations about the embattled suburban Chicago COVID-19 testing company, Center for COVID Control (CCC) said it will remain closed, but some of its testing sites may reopen under different names.

Allegations against the company and its affiliated lab vendor Doctors Clinical Laboratory (DCL) include missing test results, deficiencies in collection methods, and reckless testing practices. Both CCC and DCL are now mired in controversy and the focus of several active federal and state investigations.

A spokesperson for CCC said Wednesday that it is allowing its local test site operators to sever ties with the main company while it deals with those investigations.

Read more here.

As More COVID Therapeutics Are Approved, Supply Remains Limited in Chicago Area

This week, the Food and Drug Administration revoked Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly, a regulatory move that was expected because both drug makers have found that the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to the strain’s mutations. NBC 5’s Kate Chappell has more.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration revoked Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly, a regulatory move that was expected because both drug makers have found that the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to the strain's mutations.

So what should people who test positive for COVID and are at high risk for severe illness do? Chicago's top doctor says there are options in the city.

Read more here.

Chicago's Top Doctor Talks ‘Stealth Omicron' Subvariant, What We Know About BA.2

A version of the omicron variant dubbed “stealth omicron” is being monitored by scientists and health experts around the world as it has been detected in more than 40 countries. Addressing the variant, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said “I have not seen anything at this point that gives me a lot of concern at all.”

Chicago's top doctor said the city is "keeping an eye on" the "stealth omicron" variant, a subvariant of omicron also known as BA.2.

The subvariant has been detected in more than 40 countries, but what is it and what does it mean for the pandemic?

This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. Some scientists worry it could also be more contagious.

Read more here.

When Can You Receive a Booster Shot After You Had COVID?

As omicron COVID-19 cases continue to spread and more people look for additional protection against the virus, what happens if you're infected before receiving your extra dose?

Do you need to wait to get your booster shot? If so, how long?

Here's the latest, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

How Long Are You Contagious With Omicron COVID Infection? Here's What We Know

As omicron cases continue to spread throughout Chicago and Illinois, people are asking how long they'll be contagious after contracting COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last month, shifting the timing for isolation and quarantine as some experts say the time frame when people are most contagious is earlier.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the changes from the CDC come as "the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. and reflects the current science on when and for how long a person is most infectious."

So what is the period where someone with COVID is most contagious?

Here's what we know.

'Stealth Omicron': What is It, Where Has it Been Detected and Should You Be Worried?

A version of the omicron variant dubbed "stealth omicron" is being monitored by scientists and health experts around the world as it has been detected in more than 40 countries, but what is it and what does it mean for the pandemic?

This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. Some scientists worry it could also be more contagious.

But they say there’s a lot they still don’t know about it, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease.

Chicago's top doctor said the city is "keeping an eye on" the omicron subtype.

"There's nothing that we've seen at this point that is raising a high level of concern but please rest assured we're watching it and we'll let you know if there's anything to be interested or concerned about," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday.

Here's what we know about "stealth omicron" so far.

COVID by the Numbers: Cases, Hospitalizations Drop in Illinois, but Deaths Continue to Rise

The state of Illinois continued to see slow improvement in several key COVID metrics on Tuesday, but deaths related to the virus continued to rise toward record highs, as 121 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state is now averaging 132 COVID-related deaths per day over the last week. That number is the highest that Illinois has seen since Dec. 2020, with the record average topping out at 155 fatalities per day, according to officials.

Read more here.

Free COVID Tests From the Government Now Being Mailed. Here's How to Get Yours

One week after the government launched its new website for Americans to get free COVID tests sent to their homes, some who placed early orders have reported deliveries are being made.

Some on social media reported receiving their tests in the mail already by Tuesday while others received emailed delivery updates saying their orders were expected to arrive later this week.

Here's a breakdown of what to know about the tests and how to place your order.

Free N95 Masks Now Available at Some Illinois Stores and More Are Coming

Some Illinois stores and pharmacies have already started distributing free N95 masks from the government to area residents.

Meijer began handing out free N95 masks to shoppers Monday, becoming one of the first major retail chains to do so as part of a Biden administration initiative.

Meijer isn't the only Midwest chain to have started giving out masks.

Des-Moines based Hy-Vee, which operates more than a dozen stores in Illinois, said the majority of its locations in the state have received shipments of N95 masks and started distribution.

Read more here.

Illinois Announces COVID-19 Sick Leave for Vaccinated School Employees

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday a statewide initiative to provide paid administrative leave for school employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, Pritzker explained he negotiated with the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers to keep students and teachers in the classroom safely without penalizing vaccinated employees who take sick time.

Read more here.

KN95, N95 and More: A Look at the Different Masks and What You Should Know About Each

KN95s, N95s, cloth, surgical and more - there are a lot of options when it comes to wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

With pharmacies across the country preparing to distribute free N95 masks as part of a new government effort, what should you know about the different kinds of masks and how to properly use them?

Here's a breakdown.

Is Sneezing a Symptom of COVID? How to Tell the Difference Between the Virus, Allergies and Flu

Is sneezing a symptom of COVID-19?

Allergy-sufferers have been asking whether their recent symptoms are caused by the chilly environment, a cold, the flu or the coronavirus.

Experts say the only real way to know the answer is to test, but until then, health officials say to treat any possible symptoms assuming they are related to COVID.

Read more here.