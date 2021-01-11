Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Some CPS Students Return, Chicago Extends Stay-at-Home Advisory

The first round of Chicago Public Schools students will return to classrooms on Monday as part of the district's plan for all students to eventually return to in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Meanwhile, the city of Chicago extended its stay-at-home advisory through Jan. 22, city officials announced Sunday.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 11:

First Round of Chicago Public Schools Students to Return to Classrooms Monday

The first round of Chicago Public Schools students will return to classrooms on Monday as part of the district's plan for all students to eventually return to in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"What this all boils down to is giving families the option to make the best decision for themselves," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday, noting 77,000 families have indicated to CPS they want their children to return to the classroom. "Many of whom rely upon their school communities to make sure that their children get a warm meal and a safe place to be so they can fulfill their God-given talents."

Pre-Kindergarten and cluster program students are scheduled to return to classrooms beginning Jan. 11 for the first time since March of last year, according to the district's phased reopening plan.

Staff members for kindergarten through eighth grades will be back in school buildings on Monday, Jan. 25, followed by their students the next Monday, Feb. 1, per the district's plan. No date has been set for high school students, who are expected to continue with remote learning under the district's reopening plan.

Illinois Reports 4,711 New Coronavirus Cases, 81 Additional Deaths Sunday

Illinois health officials have reported 4,711 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state over the last 24 hours, along with 81 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,028,750 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 17,574 deaths.

Another 1,719 deaths have been classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to IDPH officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 77,775 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide testing total to 14,103,289.

According to a press release from IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate on all tests performed is 7.9%, while the positivity rate on unique individuals tested stands at 9.1% during that time.

Hospitalizations continued to decline in Illinois on Sunday, with 3,527 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 740 are currently in intensive care units, while 391 are on ventilators.

Chicago Stay-at-Home Advisory Extended to Jan. 22

The city of Chicago extended its stay-at-home advisory through Jan. 22 as the coronavirus pandemic continues, city officials announced Sunday.

In mid-November, Chicago issued the advisory in response to the second surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which was issued among other restrictions, "calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve."

According to the city, "residents are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory."

Who's Included in Phase 1B of Illinois' Vaccination Plan?

More than 3 million Illinois residents are expected to be included in Phase 1b of the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new guidelines for the next phase, including a change in the age requirement for Illinois.

Phase 1b will center on residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers, and more.

The age requirement in Illinois is 10 years lower than the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, "in order to reduce COVID-19 mortality and limit community spread in Black and Brown communities," the governor said.

COVID-19 Test Used in Chicago May Produce False Negatives: FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert about possible false negative results associated with Curative's COVID-19 tests, which are commonly used nationwide, including in Chicago.

The FDA offered no information on what triggered the so-called safety communication Monday, but it appeared to be about the test’s accuracy for people who don’t exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, sore throat and fatigue.

To reduce the risk of false negative results, the agency said, the test must be performed as described in authorized labeling. The faulty results pose the biggest risk from a health perspective because people who are erroneously told they don’t have the virus can unknowingly spread it.

In a statement, the Chicago Department of Public Health said it has no evidence to be concerned about the population-level performance of the test at its community-based sites.

A spokesperson added that CDPH is aware of the FDA communication and has reached out to both Curative and the FDA for additional details.

If a patient has tested negative, but suspects they may be infected and have questions related to their test, CDPH encourages them to reach out to Curative or call their healthcare provider.

No test is 100% accurate and even the most sensitive are expected to deliver a small percentage of false results. Most of the molecular tests authorized by the FDA, including the Curative test, are expected to catch upward of 95% of COVID-19 cases.

Chicago Sees Hospital Bed Shortage as Cases Increase, Metrics Show

Chicago is seeing a widespread shortage of both general hospital and intensive care unit beds, according to data released Friday from theIllinois Department of Public Health.

As of Friday, 16.7% of medical hospital beds were available in Chicago, with just 16% open in suburban Cook County, data showed. IDPH reported Friday that 13.3% of hospital beds were available in DuPage and Kane counties in Region 8, while 13.1% were open in Lake and McHenry counties.

The Chicago area's south-suburban Kankakee and Will counties have just enough hospital beds available to meet Illinois health officials' threshold, sitting at 20.1%. According to IDPH, hospitals should have at least 20% of beds available to new patients.

All five Chicago-area regions, plus the northwest Indiana region, have ICU bed availability above 20%, as of Friday.

In downstate Illinois, data showed regions are also finding a shortage of hospital beds with Region 4 sitting with just 16.8% of ICU beds available and 11.1% of general hospital beds in case of a medical resurgence. On Friday, Region 5 had just 14.2% of ICU beds available.

Tier 3 Mitigations Could Soon be Lifted for Some. Here's What That Means for Indoor Dining

Illinois' 11 regions can begin lifting Tier 3 restrictions as early as next week if they've met the right metrics, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday, but what does that mean for indoor dining at restaurants?

Tier 3 mitigations have continued a long suspension of indoor dining during winter months across Illinois, but should a region move to Tier 2, indoor dining is still not allowed.

Under Illinois' tiered mitigation plan, it is not until Tier 1 that a region can resume indoor dining with capacity limitations.

All of Illinois have been under Tier 3 mitigations since Nov. 20, which have lowered capacity limitations for outdoor dining and other activities, suspended indoor dining entirely, shut down indoor recreation venues like theaters and casinos and increased other restrictions.

A region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.