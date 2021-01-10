Chicago Stay-at-Home Advisory Extended to Jan. 22

The city of Chicago extended its stay-at-home advisory through Jan. 22 as the coronavirus pandemic continues, city officials announced Sunday.

In mid-November, Chicago issued the advisory in response to the second surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which was issued among other restrictions, "calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve."

According to the city, "residents are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory."

Chicago has issued a stay-at-home advisory as the city reaches a "critical point" in the second surge of its coronavirus pandemic. Watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot's full announcement here.

Here's what is included in the advisory, according to information provided by the city of Chicago:

• Avoid all non-essential, out-of-state travel; if travel is essential, quarantining or testing negative prior to travel is required, depending on which state a traveler is originating from.

• Indoor gatherings within private residences cannot exceed six non-household members

• Per Illinois Gov. Pritzker's executive order, all restaurants and bars must suspend indoor dining and service

• Non-essential businesses must be closed to the public between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Bars, restaurants and other establishments with a Tavern or Consumption on Premises-Incidental Activity license can sell alcohol onsite or to-go until 11 p.m.

• Residents who exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms must shelter in their place of residence.

Places of Worship - Must limit each indoor space to 50 individuals, while practicing social distancing, or 40% capacity (whichever is fewer). However, special events such as weddings, wakes, potlucks and other community events can have no more than 10 individuals. It is also recommended that regular services operate at no more than 10 individuals, when possible. Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedent, not including staff.

Retail Stores - Must limit capacity to 25%, including general merchandise stores, “big box” stores that offer groceries and pharmacy and convenience stores. Grocery stores and pharmacies may continue to operate at up to 50% capacity.

Health and Fitness Centers - Must limit indoor use to a maximum of 25% capacity, with gatherings limited to 50 individuals while practicing social distancing. Indoor fitness classes must cease. Outdoor activities allowed at 25% capacity with group activities limited to 10 people or fewer. Locker rooms should be closed, as well as other ancillary accommodations in which social distancing is not possible such as saunas and steam rooms.

Personal Services such as hair salons, barbershops and nail salons must limit each indoor space to 25 individuals, while practicing social distancing, or 25% capacity (whichever is fewer). Services that require the removal of face coverings must cease (e.g., facials, beard trimmings).

Performance venues, Movie Theaters, Museums, and Indoor Recreation Centers (e.g., bowling alleys, arcades) - Must cease all indoor operations. If the facility has an outdoor component, limit each outdoor space to a maximum of 100 individuals, while practicing social distancing, or 25% capacity, whichever is fewer. Outdoor group activities must be limited to 10 individuals or fewer.

Hotels - Must limit gatherings in common spaces such as the lobby area to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 individuals in the same area at any given time. Hotel room occupancy should be limited to registered guests only. Fitness centers should be closed, or operated only on a reservation model, with capacity limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy for the room. Event and meeting spaces must be closed.