Chicago Bulls' Game Against Celtics at United Center Postponed, NBA Announces

The Chicago Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics at the United Center Tuesday has been postponed, the NBA announced Monday.

The Bulls' game, along with Monday's Pelican-Mavericks matchup at the American Airlines Arena, were being postponed "in accordance with the league's Health and Safety protocols," the league said.

Further details on the postponement weren't immediately available, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics would not have enough players for the game if it were played.

"The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols," the league said in a release.

A new date for the game was not immediately released.