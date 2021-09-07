Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Some Must Quarantine After Labor Day, Travel Advisory Update

As school resumes after the long Labor Day weekend, how many students will return? Changes to Chicago's travel policy could affect city classrooms.

Plus, the city's travel advisory is set for another update Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Travel Advisory Set for Another Update Tuesday

Chicago's travel advisory is set for another update on Tuesday, one week after nearly every U.S. state was added to the list and changes to the policy were announced just before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In last week's update, every U.S. state except Vermont was added to the travel advisory's "orange" category, which recommends unvaccinated travelers from such locations test negative for COVID-19 and quarantine.

States are added to the advisory's "orange list" when COVID metrics rise above the threshold of 15 cases per day per 100,000 people. Any below that mark are on the "yellow" list, with public health officials still warning against non-essential travel.

Some Unvaccinated Chicago Students Now Must Quarantine After Labor Day Travel

Unvaccinated children who traveled over the long Labor Day weekend may not be allowed back in classrooms just yet under guidance from some school districts in Chicago as the city updates its travel advisory recommendations.

Chicago Public Schools in a letter to parents last week said it would abide by new guidelines set out in the city's travel advisory, which require a seven to 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, even if they test negative for the virus upon arrival.

"Unvaccinated students who leave the state should not come to school during their self-quarantine period, which is seven days if they receive a negative test and 10 days if they do not test," the district wrote.

The requirement applies to any unvaccinated student, including those ages 11 and younger who are not yet eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. There is no quarantine requirement for children who are fully vaccinated, unless they develop symptoms.

A similar plan is in place for the Archdiocese of Chicago, though the district is offering students the option to test out of quarantine.

Did You Travel Over Labor Day Weekend? Here's What Chicago's New Travel Advisory Guidelines Recommend

If you traveled over the Labor Day holiday weekend, you might want to check Chicago's latest travel guidelines.

The city updated its travel advisory recommendations for unvaccinated travelers last week, adding additional testing guidelines for those going to or coming from higher-risk locations as well as quarantining.

According to the city, before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.

stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days. Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

The city advised all travelers to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they develop any after travel.

