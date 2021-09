Coronavirus by the Numbers: More Than 80 COVID Outbreaks Reported in Illinois Schools

Health officials in Illinois say that more than 80 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at schools across the state, with several involving more than a dozen cases at educational institutions.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 81 outbreaks are active at Illinois schools as of this weekend, including 11 in Cook County alone.

At Glenbrook Elementary School, an outbreak involving at least a dozen cases has been reported, while another outbreak at St. Mary Catholic School, located in Mokena, involves between five and 10 cases.

At least eight outbreaks have also been reported in Will County, including one involving more than five cases at Reed-Custer Elementary School.

Some of the worst outbreaks have been occurring in western and southern Illinois, including in the North Macoupin school district in Macoupin County. There, between 11 and 16 cases of the virus remain active, according to officials.

In nearly Staunton, more than 16 cases have been reported in the school district, according to officials.

At East Side High School in St. Clair County, more than 16 cases have been reported, and at Okawville Elementary School, a similar number of cases have been reported.

Here is a full list of school outbreaks reported by state officials.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

DeKalb County – 4 outbreaks

Little John Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Sycamore Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Sycamore Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Sycamore Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Ogle County – 5 outbreaks

Highland Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Highland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Oregon Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Stillman Valley High School (Less than 5 cases)

Stillman Valley High School (Less than 5 cases)

Winnebago County – 1 outbreak

Hononegah High School (5-10 cases)

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois)

Henry County – 3 outbreaks

Central Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Colona Grade School (5-10 cases)

Geneseo High School (Less than 5 cases)

Knox County – 1 outbreak

ROWVA High School (Less than 5 cases)

LaSalle County – 2 outbreaks

Lincoln Junior High School (5-10 cases)

Seneca Grade School (Less than 5 cases)

Livingston County – 1 outbreak

Prairie Central East (5-10 cases)

McLean County – 1 outbreak

Ridgeview Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Mercer County – 3 outbreaks

Mercer County High School (5-10 cases)

Mercer County High School (5-10 cases)

Mercer County High School (5-10 cases)

Peoria County – 1 outbreak

St. Jude Catholic School (Less than 5 cases)

Rock Island – 3 outbreaks

Bicentennial Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Rock Island High School (Less than 5 cases)

United Township High School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Brown County – 1 outbreak

Brown County High School (5-10 cases)

Greene County – 1 outbreak

North Greene Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Logan County – 1 outbreak

Northwest Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Macoupin County – 6 outbreaks

Ben-Gil Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Bunker Hill Schools (16+ cases)

Carlinville High School CUSD #1 (Less than 5 cases)

Mount Olive School (Less than 5 cases)

North Macoupin Schools (11-16 cases)

Staunton Community USD #6 (16+ cases)

Mason County – 1 outbreak

Midwest Central CUSD #191 (11-16 cases)

Sangamon County – 6 outbreaks

Ball Charter School (5-10 cases)

Chatham High School (Less than 5 cases)

Iles School (Less than 5 cases)

Pleasant Plains Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Pleasant Plains Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Williamsville High School (Less than 5 cases)

Scott County – 1 outbreak

Winchester Grade School (5-10 cases)

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Clinton County – 1 outbreak

Carlyle School (16+ cases)

Madison County – 5 outbreaks

Evangelical School (Less than 5 cases)

Liberty Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Maryville Christian School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Mary’s School (Less than 5 cases)

Woodland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Clair County – 1 outbreak

East Side High School (16+ cases)

Washington County – 1 outbreak

Okawville Grade School (16+ cases)

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Marion County – 1 outbreak

Centralia Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Will County – 8 outbreaks

Beecher Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Caretta Scott King Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Cherry Hill School (Less than 5 cases)

Mokena Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Nelson Ridge School (Less than 5 cases)

Nelson Ridge School (Less than 5 cases)

Reed-Custer Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Troy Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

DuPage County – 2 outbreaks

Downers Grove South High School (Less than 5 cases)

Owen Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Kane County – 6 outbreaks

East Aurora School District 131 (Less than 5 cases)

Fox Meadow Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Gary D. Wright Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Holy Angels Catholic School (5-10 cases)

Kaneland John Shields Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Sleepy Hollow Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake Counties):

McHenry County – 4 outbreaks

Conley Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Hannah Beardsley Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Martin Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Spring Grove Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Regions 10 and 11 (Cook County):

Glenbrook Elementary School (11-16 cases)

Greenbriar School (Less than 5 cases)

Hoffman School (Less than 5 cases)

Lincoln Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Longfellow School (Less than 5 cases)

Maine East High School (Less than 5 cases)

Oak Park River Forest High School (Less than 5 cases)

Reavis High School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Mary Catholic School (5-10 cases)

Thornridge High School (Less than 5 cases)