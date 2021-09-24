Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Recommendation, Concerns for Winter

A new recommendation for booster shots from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for millions of Americans will open a mew new phase in the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Plus, how worried are public health officials this fall and winter about the potential for another surge?

CDC Chief Endorses Pfizer COVID Booster for People 65+, Younger At-Risk Workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

However, Walensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel had rejected.

Are Officials Concerned About Another Surge for Fall and Winter? Top Doctors Answer

How worried should Chicago-area residents be heading into fall and winter? Could heightened mitigations ultimately return if COVID cases rise further?

State and local health officials say they're concerned heading into the fall season, a time that previously prompted questions over a "twindemic" between coronavirus and flu.

As the delta variant sparked a surge across the country in recent months, there are fears of additional variants and a cold and flu season that could be worse than what was seen in 2020, when pandemic restrictions dramatically limited cases of common illnesses.

Biden Set to Visit Chicago Next Week, ‘Highlight' Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Chicago next week to "highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses," the White House confirmed Thursday.

Biden's visit is slated to take place on Wednesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the visit will spotlight a Chicago business enforcing a vaccine mandate.

REAL ID Deadline Extended to 2023: The Impact on Illinois and What Else to Know

Illinois residents who have yet to obtain a REAL ID won't be required to for more than a year-and-a-half, but those who choose to can get one sooner rather than later.

In late April, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security delayed the requirement of air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to May 3, 2023. The previous deadline was Oct. 1.

A widespread shift to appointment-only scheduling protocols during the pandemic significantly limited states’ capacity to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, DHS officials said in a news release. As of late April, only 43% of all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards in the U.S. were REAL ID-compliant.

REAL IDs will be required for those who don't have a valid U.S. passport or passport card and use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation and visit military bases and/or secure facilities.

Limited Oak Park River Forest HS Homecoming Dance Leaves Some Students on Waiting List

Dances are a big part of the high school experience, but one local high school’s efforts to split their homecoming dance in half in order to comply with COVID safety protocols has students and parents upset.

Students at Oak Park River Forest High School are planning to attend homecoming festivities this weekend, but ticket sales were limited due to the pandemic, and students say they are missing out.

Chicago Announces Return of City's Popular Holiday Traditions, Events

After a holiday season that saw the cancellation of several popular traditions in Chicago, the city has announced the return of some of the most beloved events and activities for fall and winter.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday that in-person holiday festivities will return this year, beginning with Halloween.

According to the mayor's office and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Halloween community events will return citywide.

In addition, winter traditions will return at Millennium Park, including ice skating and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 19.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked.

Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection.

