Coronavirus in Illinois: 21,787 New COVID Cases, 239 Deaths, 135K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 21,787 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 239 additional deaths and over 135,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,612,129 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 24,783 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 797,018 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 31 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 2.7% from last week 4.4% and 4.5% the week before, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests also dropped to 3.7% from 4.1% last week and 5.1% the week before.

Over the past seven days, a total of 135,598 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 19,371 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 63% of adult residents in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 80% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,926 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 474 are in ICU beds, and 252 are on ventilators.