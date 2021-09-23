Illinois residents who have yet to obtain a REAL ID won't be required to for more than a year-and-a-half, but those who choose to can get one sooner rather than later.

In late April, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security delayed the requirement of air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to May 3, 2023. The previous deadline was Oct. 1.

A widespread shift to appointment-only scheduling protocols during the pandemic significantly limited states’ capacity to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, DHS officials said in a news release. As of late April, only 43% of all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards in the U.S. were REAL ID-compliant.

REAL IDs will be required for those who don't have a valid U.S. passport or passport card and use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation and visit military bases and/or secure facilities.

In Illinois, residents looking to obtain a REAL ID will be required to visit a Secretary of State Driver Services facility and provide documents that prove their identity, their Social Security number, a written signature and two documents that show proof of residency.

A REAL ID card will cost the same as a driver’s license ($30) or a state ID ($20).

-For proof of identity, a passport, a U.S. birth certificate, an employment authorization document, or a permanent resident card will be accepted.

-Residents will also need to provide proof of their Social Security number. A Social Security card, a W-2, or a pay stub with a Social Security number on it will be accepted.

-Residency documentation will also be required, so residents will need to provide at least two proofs of residency. Those can include a utility bill, a rental agreement, a deed/title, or a bank statement.

-Residents will need to provide proof of signature. A credit or debit card, a canceled check, or a current Illinois driver’s license or ID can be used for proof of signature.

After providing those documents, residents will receive a temporary paper ID at the facility (although residents are reminded that the TSA will NOT accept that paper ID), and will receive their new ID in the mail within 15 business days.