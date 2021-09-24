Walgreens is now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all eligible people, the company announced Friday.

The Illinois-based pharmacy chain said booster shots will now be available in stores nationwide following announcements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a convenient vaccination destination and critical point of community care,” John Standley, president of Walgreens, said in a statement. “In addition to providing booster shots, our pharmacy teams remain readily available to advise patients, address questions and co-administer flu and COVID-19 primary vaccines to help protect our communities.”

Beginning Saturday, eligible people can schedule appointments for their booster shots, along with additional immunizations such as the flu shot, here, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. New patients will be required to verify their eligibility, the company said.