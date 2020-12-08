Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘Most Crucial Month' Ahead, Watching for a Post-Holiday Surge

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

The most crucial weeks of the coronavirus pandemic so far could still be ahead, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

With health officials still monitoring for a post-Thanksgiving spike, experts warn that a "surge within a surge" would push the state's healthcare system.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 8):

Illinois' Top Doctor Urges Flu Vaccines as State Reports COVID-19 and Flu Coinfections

Illinois' top doctor urged residents to prioritize getting their flu vaccination Monday as she revealed that some patients in the state have contracted flu and COVID-19 coinfections.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, didn't provide a number of affected patients at the state's daily coronavirus briefing, but noted "we're not anywhere near the peak of flu season."

Coinfections have been reported in other parts of the country, such as El Paso, Texas, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the previous months, CNBC reported.

As part of National Influenza Vaccination Week, which started Monday, Dr. Ezike encourages everyone six months and older to receive the seasonal flu vaccine to avoid coinfection.

“Not only could being infected with both a flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 result in severe health complications for individuals, it also places a tremendous burden on our health care system and health care workers who are being stretched due to the increase in COVID-19 cases," Dr. Ezike said in a news release.

Pritzker Says Next 4 Weeks Could Be 'Most Crucial Month' of Entire Coronavirus Pandemic

The next four weeks could be the "most crucial month of this entire pandemic," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday, warning that the state may not yet have seen the post-Thanksgiving surge health officials warned was possible.

Pritzker said that while he is hopeful a recent improvement in COVID-19 statistics in the state will continue, "the numbers still have a long way to go to move away from what could reasonably be called the 'danger zone.'" He warned that a "surge within the surge" remains possible.

"We are now on our 11th day since Thanksgiving, and we are four days out from

Hanukkah, 18 from Christmas, 19 from Kwanzaa and 24 from New Year’s

Eve," Pritzker said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"We quite literally have very limited leeway in our hospital systems to manage another surge," he added.

COVID-19 by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics From Each of Illinois' Healthcare Regions

Coronavirus metrics continue to be a mixed bag across the state, with some regions moving in the right direction in several key areas, while others continue to monitor limited hospital bed availability and other challenges.

Here are the latest numbers from around the state.

Arlington Heights School Board Votes to Keep Students on Hybrid-Learning Plan

Reflecting a divided community, the school board in Arlington Heights’ District 25 voted against moving students to full-time remote learning, meaning that many will remain in school on a hybrid model.

The news comes after Dr. Lori Bein, superintendent of schools, recommended that students temporarily move to full-time remote learning amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Illinois.

The decision to continue hybrid learning came on a razor-thin 4-to-3 vote, but not all parents are on board with the decision.

‘It's Likely Too Early' to See Full Impact of Thanksgiving on COVID-19 Metrics, Pritzker Says

While some coronavirus metrics in the state of Illinois are beginning to trend downward, including positivity rates and hospitalizations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that it is “too early” to know whether the Thanksgiving holiday had an effect on those statistics.

Speaking at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday, Pritzker says that although the state is nearly two weeks beyond Thanksgiving, the typical incubation time for coronavirus, the state is not out of the woods yet in terms of a potential upswing in cases, hospitalizations or deaths related to the holiday.

“It’s likely too early for us to have yet seen the bulk of Thanksgiving-related hospitalizations yet,” Pritzker said.

Even with recent declines in the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus, Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike both say that the hospitalization numbers in the state remain 14% higher than what the state saw during the spring peak of the virus, and that any surge in cases from Thanksgiving could have a huge impact on bed availability.

“So far, we haven’t seen our positivity rate start to creep back up, which is a good sign, but we also haven’t seen it substantially fall – not a good sign,” Pritzker said. “It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won’t know that for sure for at least two more weeks.”

Director of LaSalle Veterans' Home Terminated, Nursing Director Placed on Leave Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the firing of Angela Mehlbrech, the director of the LaSalle Veterans’ Home where 32 veterans have died after testing positive for coronavirus since early November.

The director of nursing at the facility has also been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into how the home handled an outbreak of the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 209 individuals have been diagnosed with coronavirus at the facility since the pandemic began.

During a daily coronavirus press conference Monday, the governor said that 39 of the facility's 96 residents have active cases of coronavirus, along with 21 staff members.

Mehlbrech’s termination was announced in a press release Monday, amid a growing number of investigations and inquiries into the facility’s handling of coronavirus.

Acting Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn, a 24-year Marine veteran, will serve as acting director at the facility.

Ald. Tunney Admits Allowing 'Regular Diners' Inside Restaurant Despite COVID Restrictions

Ald. Tom Tunney admitted Monday that he has allowed "regular diners" inside his Chicago restaurant to eat in violation of the statewide coronavirus mitigations that suspended indoor dining.

“On a sporadic basis, we have allowed a very limited number of our regular diners to eat inside the restaurant while observing social distancing and mask-wearing rules," Tunney, chairman of the City Council's Zoning Committee and owner of the Ann Sather Restaurant, said in a statement to NBC 5.

Tunney called the move an "error in judgement" and said it "won't happen again."

On Monday, a car from City’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection could be seen parked outside the Lakeview location, at 909 W. Belmont Ave.

Reports first surfaced about diners being allowed inside Tunney's Ann Sather restaurant after a post by Second City Cop, an opinionated blog related to police issues, wrote about a "tip" on a so-called speakeasy restaurant.

The post called the restaurant "Stan Rather" and said guests who asked for a special "VIP" room could be granted access to dining indoors. It included photos of diners inside along with a dated newspaper from Thursday.

"Our COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions apply to every single individual and establishment in Chicago so that we can further ensure the health and safety of our residents," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Any business found in violation of these guidelines has been and will be held fully accountable. No exceptions."

Illinois Reports 8,691 New Cases of Coronavirus, 90 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 90 additional deaths Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state’s total to 796,264 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,343 total fatalities.

The state returned 77,569 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,178,783 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 10.3% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH.

As of midnight, 5,190 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,123 are currently in intensive care units, and 648 are on ventilators.